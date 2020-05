More than 1,600 households from Alex to be moved to temporary shelter

More than 1,600 families from Setjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra are set to be moved to a temporary shelter in order to reduce the congestion in the area.

This was announced by Johannesburg Housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso on Tuesday during a media tour of the township, known for its highly concentrated shacks in a small space of land. Mabaso said that de-densification process would take about three to four months to allow people to be engaged for the relocation.

“The plan is to move 1,600 households to the two sites which have been identified. The ward councillor will start engaging with the various stakeholders in the ward. On our side as a department we are ready, we are just waiting for the councillor to finish his engagement and then we start with our programme. Out of 5,100 households that are here, we will move 1,600 to the identified sites,” Mabaso said.

The residents will be moved to two sites – one in Marlboro and another in Marlboro Gardens. However, foreign nationals will not be part of the programme as only those eligible for the government housing will be moved.