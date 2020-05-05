Durban man plans cake for cops after being saved from kidnap ordeal

A Durban man, who heard his kidnappers discuss whether to release him or kill him for body parts, says he owes his life to Durban metro police.

The eThekwini municipality on Tuesday said the 36-year-old praised officers for their "valiant efforts in a dramatic rescue" after he was kidnapped and held in Inanda, north of Durban, for 19 hours.

The man was brutally beaten while kidnappers demanded a ransom from his family and friends.

"The 36-year-old man from Bellair said he was kidnapped on April 28 at 3am by four masked assailants. He said he was kept in a dark room, where he was forced to call family and friends asking for large amounts of money in exchange for his freedom. During this time he was kept handcuffed and repeatedly beaten," said municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele.