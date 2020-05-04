Gautrain's body scanners impress Fikile Mbalula on inspection ride

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said he was impressed with the measures put in place by Gautrain stations to adhere to the regulations on transport under level 4 lockdown.

On Monday morning, Mbalula went to inspect the Gautrain's adherence to safety measures for commuters at Hatfield station in Pretoria.

“I am impressed by the work management here has undertaken to adhere to the transport regulations, from the bus to the station and the train itself. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of commuters.

"Overall, I am quite impressed and it’s all systems go. We will replicate this with Metrorail. Good elements out of this must be replicated that side,” he said.

To ensure social distancing, seats in Gautrain carriages have been cordoned off and marks have been placed on the floors to ensure commuters adhere to distancing rules.