Shop to donate sanitisers to hospital, but does not admit guilt on excessive pricing

A supplier of fresh produce in Kempton Park, Gauteng, has agreed to donate hand sanitisers to the Tembisa Provincial Hospital after being accused by the Competition Commission of charging excessive prices during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

In a consent agreement entered into with the commission and approved by the Competition Tribunal, Evergreens Fresh Market agreed to make the donation to the hospital, even though it has not admitted guilt.

“Evergreens Fresh Market enters into this consent agreement to avoid protracted litigation. Nothing in this consent agreement should be construed as an admission of liability for the alleged contravention of the Act by Evergreens Fresh Market,” the agreement stated.

In terms of the agreement, Evergreens will, among other things, immediately reduce its margin on hand sanitisers and donate hand sanitisers valued at R1,800.