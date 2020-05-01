South Africa

PODCAST | Gabriela: lured to her death

By Nicole ENGELBRECHT - 01 May 2020 - 13:43
Diego Novella, who is accused of murdering Gabriella Alban at the Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015, visits the scene of the crime with his lawyer, William Booth, and Judge Vincent Saldanha in May 2017.
Diego Novella, who is accused of murdering Gabriella Alban at the Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015, visits the scene of the crime with his lawyer, William Booth, and Judge Vincent Saldanha in May 2017.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

On July 29 2015, hotel staff at an upmarket hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, discovered the brutally beaten and defiled body of one of their guests.

Gabriela Kabrins Alban, who was 39 years old, was an American tourist who had booked into the hotel with her Guatemalan boyfriend, Diego Dougherty-Novella.

As the global spotlight was aimed on the South African judicial system, investigations would lead police in strange directions.

Drugs, alternative medicines, possible gang affiliations and hallucinations would all be aspects that would draw attention away from the core issue in this case – domestic violence.

In episode 28, True Crime South Africa explores the backgrounds of both the victim and the perpetrator, and delves into the side issues that make up this strange and horrifying case.   

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

X