Coronavirus pandemic brings hardship for many on Workers Day

For the first time in decades, the bulk of the working class in South Africa celebrated Workers Day behind closed doors at home due to the coronavirus pandemic

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said in a statement its members were experiencing “extreme hardship” due to the impact of the lockdown enforced to try to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Some workers have been forced to endure the lockdown with no money as ‘no work, no pay’ policies are implemented. Others have forcibly had leave days deducted, and some others must prepare for mass retrenchments after the lockdown is lifted," the union said.

"At the same time, some employers are cutting corners on health and safety, demanding that workers return to work when they have done very little to prepare the workplace to prevent Covid-19 infections.”

Government measures to soften the economic blow, such as the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) through the UIF, were not adequate enough to deal with the impact of the closure of businesses.

The union said: “The working class is literally trapped between a rock and a hard place, and the options are to die from hunger or die from Covid-19. It is unfair and unrealistic to expect the working class must endure a lockdown without the guarantee of an income.”