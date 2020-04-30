Twitter swings to loss as pandemic hits advertising

Twitter swung to a loss in the past quarter as the global pandemic hit advertising revenue, even as the social platform saw a surge in new users.

In its quarterly update Thursday, Twitter saw an $8 million loss as revenues edged up three percent to $808 million and its user base increased 24 percent.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform was working to be a useful resource for people during the global lockdowns.

"I've never been more sure of the value Twitter brings to people around the world," Dorsey told analysts on a conference call.

He said Twitter's goal is to "serve the global conversation" and that the platform is "helping the world stay informed, and providing a unique way for people to come together to help or simply entertain and remind one another of our connections."

Twitter shares jumped as much as 10 percent in pre-market trade, but later turned negative after expressing caution about prospects for a rebound. Shares opened down 6.4 percent.

Advertising revenue was essentially flat in the period, but were hit by a huge slump in the final weeks of the quarter, Twitter said.

It said ad revenues plummeted 27 percent compared with a year ago between March 11 and 27, when many global events were canceled and US residents began sheltering in place.

"The downturn we saw in March was particularly pronounced in the US, and advertising weakness in Asia began to subside as work and travel restrictions were gradually lifted," Twitter said in a letter to shareholders.

Chief financial officer Ned Segal told analysts it was too soon to know when the ad outlook for Twitter will improve.

Since the company's earnings warning last month, he said, "things remain relatively consistent ... and we thought they may have actually continued to deteriorate" since late March.

Twitter's results come after online giants Facebook and Google reported earnings suggesting the tech sector is weathering the global health crisis despite declines in digital advertising.

The tech sector has become an important lifeline for people to stay connected during the lockdowns, even if online firms are seeing a hit to revenues.