South Africa

Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies

By Suthentira Govender - 30 April 2020 - 16:45
Pick n Pay in Musgrave Centre Durban has closed for deep cleaning after a worker died on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A Pick n Pay store at Durban's Musgrave Centre has been shut for deep cleaning after an employee died on Thursday.

Pick n Pay said in a statement that “while there is no suggestion at this stage that his sad passing was linked to Covid-19, we are, as a precaution, deep cleaning and sanitising the entire store.”

The store is expected to reopen on Friday.

“We have also initiated our protocol and will trace his close contacts to self-quarantine until we have more clarity,”  said Pick n Pay.

