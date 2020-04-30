South Africa

Manhunt launched after detainees escape from police custody in KZN

By Lwandile Bhengu - 30 April 2020 - 14:38
Eight detainees escaped from a police station on the KZN south coast in the early hours of Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

KwaZulu-Natal police and security companies are on the hunt for two detainees who escaped from a police station on the south coast on Thursday. 

According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, the pair was part of a group of eight detainees who initially escaped from the Port Shepstone police station in the early hours of Thursday after they overpowered police officers. 

“Six of the escaped detainees have been rearrested. A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at Port Shepstone police station for investigation,” said Gwala. 

Local security company Lazer 911, which is assisting, has urged members of the community to be alert. 

“Lazer 911 has advised the public to exercise caution. Keep your windows, doors and access closed.”

Gwala said the search for the remaining two was ongoing.

