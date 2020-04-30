Covid-19 'kills' Cosmopolitan publisher founded in 1982

Raphaely — daughter of Jane Raphaely, who founded the company in Cape Town in 1982 — said the company would cease trading on Friday.

Its magazine stable comprises Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels.

In a statement announcing the company's closure, Julia Raphaely said after taking the reins from her mother she had set out to transform Associated Media to meet the challenges the entire publishing industry faced.