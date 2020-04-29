What exactly does level 4 mean? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to explain tonight
South Africans should get a better understanding of what level 4 restrictions mean from 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is scheduled to address a briefing on the new level of lockdown restrictions, which kick in from Friday May 1.
The country's current nationwide lockdown is set at level 5, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing last week that level 4 restrictions allowed for an easing back to work for some industries and some civil liberties. However, the specifics have not yet been fully explained.
A short statement announcing Dlamini-Zuma's address said the minister — whose department is responsible for gazetting the lockdown regulations — would “give a detailed briefing on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions”.
The briefing was initially scheduled for 6pm, but a meeting of the national Covid-19 command council, chaired by Ramaphosa, finished later than expected on Wednesday. The briefing was therefore moved to 7.30pm.
