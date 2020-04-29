Thousands of township residents to lose internet access at midnight

Almost 150,000 residents in Nelson Mandela Bay townships will lose their free internet access at midnight on Wednesday, with the city’s contract with the service provider having ended — and the metro saying the grant funding had dried up.

HeraldLIVE reports that Express Broadband Technologies was the service provider and after the city failed to renew the contract, which ended in December, it has decided to cut the connection.

CEO Morne Viljoen said the project started six years ago and initially offered one gig of data per user but “when the Covid-19 disaster hit, we took a decision to open up so no registration was needed and there was no limit on data”.

He said the project was part of the smart grid programme which Express Broadband Technologies had been expanding and operating for the metro’s electricity and energy directorate.

The project was funded by various international grant initiatives.

“The smart grid programme, among other services, operates 122 CCTV cameras in township areas and delivers internet services to in excess of 130,000 residents, mainly in townships but also in areas frequented by students and tourists, and in areas around the city hall,” Viljoen said.