Next 48 hours crucial to save SAA and SAX — and thousands of jobs: unions

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said the next 48 hours would be crucial in the bid to save struggling airlines SAA and SA Express.

The unions said they met public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to save the airlines and the jobs of workers.

SA Express (SAX) was placed under provisional liquidation in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The unions said they had raised this with Gordhan. “We are satisfied that there is a commitment from government to work together with Numsa and Sacca (and other unions) in earnest to find a sustainable solution to the challenges facing SAX before the return date in the first week of June 2020 when the court will decide as to whether SAX will be placed in final liquidation.