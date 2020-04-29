Mom forced to sell alcohol to feed family

"I'm very thankful, these people were sent by God and I'm grateful for what they have done for me.

"Just when I was thinking of another plan for us to have a meal today, these good people came with this food," a hugely relieved Mhlongo told Sowetan yesterday. "I have four children, while other children are my sister's.

"My sister is on chronic medication. All-in-all we have 13 children and it has been very difficult to take care of my family.

"Life has been a struggle here even on normal days [outside of the lockdown period].

"I work at a farm and have been in the house during this lockdown period, doing nothing. I know I won't get paid at the end of the month because I have not been to work.

"Though I know it's illegal to brew and sell alcohol, I was forced to do it to make sure that I buy food for myself and the family. Now the children and I are happy after receiving these groceries."

Mangane said he partnered with Abraham, an Ethiopian national, so they can reach and assist more families.