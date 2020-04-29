Farmers and community in Overberg open their kitchens to the poor

“The amazing thing with this whole thing is you keep on seeing it in perspective. We are where we are now, but I’m still able to help people with feeding or whatever,” she said.

“But, for us it’s just the same uncertainty as for everyone else. I just can’t see when we’ll recover from this, if ever. Where do you start again?” asked Human.

She has cooked a black wildebeest into 90 litres of broth, enough to feed thousands of people when it is mixed into the larger soup pots. She and her husband exited staple food agriculture 20 years ago and sold most of their land.

“I think for the first time we are realising the value of farmers and the agricultural community, it’s the back bone of the country. Agriculture is always last on the list (of government priorities), we are always the (political) scapegoats,” she said.

Farmer Melissa van Breda arrived at Black Oyster Catcher on Thursday to collect a few buckets of broth for the next day’s soup being prepared for the poorest residents of Struisbaai.

Van Breda said after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the lockdown would come into effect at midnight on Thursday March 26 local farmers knew that soup kitchens and feeding programmes would need to be operational the next day to stave off hunger.

“It was incredible, the response was amazing, the farming community completely rallied around their towns and within two weeks half a ton of mutton has been donated from various farmers in the area, and that was processed free of charge by the Bredasdorp Slagpale (abattoir) as well as the Elim Slaghuis,” said Van Breda.

“We’ve been feeding since before the government grants have been paid out, before the municipality got involved. These farmers have really rallied around their community and offered their help,” she said.

“Half a ton of meat has been distributed to various soup kitchens. Overberg Agri donated 20 tonnes of mealie meal as well which is being distributed through communities around the district. This extends from Arniston, Elim, Napier, Bredasorp, Struisbaai, Protem, it’s a vast area,” said Van Breda.

But in Struisbaai the township is falling silent as the money for electricity runs out and queues for food grow longer by the day.