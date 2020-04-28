South Africa

WATCH | Liquor worth more than R60,000 stolen from Tops in Free State

By Iavan Pijoos - 28 April 2020 - 11:16
In a video shared on social media, a group of robbers clad in balaclavas can be seen breaking into the store through a security gate.
In a video shared on social media, a group of robbers clad in balaclavas can be seen breaking into the store through a security gate.
Image: Screengrab of video

Thieves have made off with alcohol worth more than R60,000 from a Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State, police said.

In a video shared on social media, a group of robbers  in balaclavas can be seen breaking into the store through a security gate. The group jumps over the counter and starts filling their bags. They make one last trip down the aisles with racks of alcohol before fleeing.    

According to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, the owner said that he conducted an inspection at the store on April 24 to ensure it was properly locked.

Makhele said he reported back at the store on Monday and noticed that the main glass door was damaged. This is where the thieves gained access.

Alcohol with an estimated value of R64,297 was stolen.

A case of business burglary was opened and no arrests have been made.

Yesterday at SPAR Botshabelo, Free Sate.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, April 27, 2020

Eastern Cape municipality probes use of speaker's car for illegal sale of alcohol

The driver of the municipal speaker at Matatiele local municipality in the Eastern Cape might find himself in hot water after allegations that he was ...
News
1 day ago

Pineapple sales soar to 90,000 in a day from 10,000 amid booze ban

Home brewing during the Covid-19 ban on alcohol sales pushes up the price of pineapple, while potatoes and avocados are cheaper.
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X