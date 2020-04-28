South African hospitals brace for virus surge

Staff at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke hospital were swamped last month when hundreds of panicked locals rushed in for testing after South Africa reported its first coronavirus case.

A handful of infections had snowballed to dozens in three days, catching hospitals off guard and exposing a glaring lack of preparedness.

Coronavirus has steadily spread across South Africa over the past two months, with 4,793 cases -- the highest in the continent -- and 90 deaths.

Almost five weeks of strict lockdown have slowed the increase, buying precious time for hospitals to prepare for an expected surge in infections.

"The lockdown has given us a chance to stock up on PPE (personal protective equipment), organise our wards and make sure our staff has been trained," said Dr Feroza Motara, emergency department head at Charlotte Maxeke.

Epidemiologists say imposing the lockdown when cases were relatively few helped to temporarily flatten the curve.

They however warn of an exponential increase once restrictions are lifted -- a move scheduled to begin gradually from May 1.

"We needed a bit of time to get prepared," said the government's chief COVID-19 advisor Salim Abdool Karim. "The key is going to be the extent to which we can prepare hospitals."

At Charlotte Maxeke, a public facility, suspected patients are now swiftly directed to green tents put up outside and swabbed on the spot by nurses.

- System might not cope -

Karim predicted a peak of infections in July and feared the health system might not cope.

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at least 87,000 beds had been freed up for coronavirus patients at public institutions.

Field hospitals are being set up as triage facilities to avoid overburdening emergency rooms.

This week, the minister told parliament that 288 quarantine sites with 23,604 beds would be opened across the country.

"If people are not sick at the same time we can actually go quite a long way with those numbers (of beds)," Mkhize said.

Quarantine sites will mainly host mild or asymptomatic patients who cannot self-isolate -- an issue for many dwellers living crammed in townships.

"We have quite a number who are in hospital not really because they are sick but simply because... they cannot self-isolate at home due to social conditions," said Nosipho Dlamini, who manages Charlotte Maxeke's emergency nursing staff.