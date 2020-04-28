South Africa

SA has almost 5,000 Covid-19 cases, as numbers continue to rise

By Matthew Savides - 28 April 2020 - 20:24
Health minister Zweli Mkhize
Image: GCIS

SA now has 4,996 cases of Covid-19, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Mkhize said that there were also three deaths, taking the national total to 93. All three deaths were in the Eastern Cape.

Mkhize said 185,497 tests have been conducted at this stage.

There had also been 2,073 recoveries.

Of the three new deaths, one was a 67-year-old male, another was a 70-year-old male, and the third a 79-year-old female. All had "underlying [health] challenges", said Mkhize.

