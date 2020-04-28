No happy birthday joy for 'Freedom Day baby' Tshepo Aphane

For the first time, Tshepo Aphane's 27th birthday celebration was, by his own words, "a very dull affair" yesterday.

"My birthday isn't the same as the previous years... it's a bit of a sad day cause of the lockdown restrictions not to be able to enjoy my day to the fullest with loved ones," he said.

Aphane, of Westpark in Pretoria, was turning just a year old when SA went to the polls for the first time in the democratic elections of 1994.

Even though he doesn't remember much about the country's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela's presidency, Aphane's birthday celebrations often happened amid fanfare and mass gatherings due to the fact that the country would also be marking and celebrating Freedom Day.