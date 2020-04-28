Minister confident tourism will recover

The tourism industry is the worst hit by the coronavirus and will require changes from within to get into a recovery path post the pandemic.

This is according to tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who spoke during the inaugural Empowaentrepreneurs Digital Conversations held last night.

The Empowaentrepreneurs is an online think-tank platform where professionals and business people share ideas.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the coronavirus had plunged the world into a recession, hitting every sector of the economy.

Government banned international travel as part of containment measures, closing doors to thousands of tourists who come and spend their money in the hospitality industry.

This literally collapsed the tourism sector which thrives on international and domestic travel.

But Kubayi-Ngubane believes the sector has the resilience to bounce back.