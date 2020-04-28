Home affairs to return to normal hours, but still with limited services

The department of home affairs will resume normal operating hours from Monday and will expand its services to include the registration of newborn babies and collection of identity documents.

Since the lockdown on March 27, home affairs has been offering only three services: the issuing of death certificates, replacement birth certificates and replacement ID documents for people who may have lost or misplaced theirs.

One of the services that were halted was the issuing of birth certificates to newborn babies — to ensure fewer people visited home affairs offices to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

This has created a backlog in child registrations and the government will now go on an aggressive campaign to make sure that all unregistered babies are now registered, parliament had on Tuesday.

Home affairs offices have been operating from 10am to 2pm from Mondays to Fridays with only skeleton staff on duty. As of next Monday, they will be running a full eight-hour shift with an increased staff complement of staff to deal with the backlog and the registration of all newborns at its offices and at health facilities offering the service.