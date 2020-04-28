Employers urged to apply for UIF benefits for millions of employees

Only a fraction of the almost two million companies registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have applied for the Covid-19 relief benefits on behalf of their employees during the national lockdown.

This is a worrying matter for the government who on Tuesday appealed to employers to register for the government scheme meant to benefit employees while they are not going to work during the lockdown.

The economic cluster ministers revealed on Tuesday that of the 1.8-million companies registered with the UIF, only 103,000 have applied for the relief scheme benefit.

This means that only 1.75-million employees from the over eight million registered with the UIF stand to benefit.

The relief scheme was made available by the government over a month ago and has so far paid out R3.3bn to just under 60,000 processed applications from employers, meaning that only 862,000 employees will receive their benefits.