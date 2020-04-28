Discovery Health employee in Port Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

A Discovery Health employee in Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to an e-mail sent by Discovery Health service executive Hennie van Staden telling staff that one of their colleagues had tested positive for the virus at the weekend.

The e-mail, seen by The Herald, was confirmed by four other Discovery Health workers on Tuesday.

“We became aware that one of our Discovery Health ECP (Eastern Cape province) employees has tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend,” wrote Van Staden.

“Our colleague was at home since April 10 and came into the office for two hours on Tuesday April 21, and was sent home immediately after experiencing symptoms.