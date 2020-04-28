Covid-19 death rate higher among those with high blood, obesity and diabetes

High blood pressure, diabetes and obesity were the most common in people who have died from coronavirus.

This, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, was noteworthy as they were common among a lot of South Africans.

Mkhize said this on Tuesday evening when he was reporting the latest Covid-19 statistics.

He said that the number of coronavirus cases in country had increased by 203 to 4,996 while the number of deaths increased by three to 93.

Mkhize said that the comorbidities that appeared to be mostly common when evaluating the causes of coronavirus-related deaths were high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.