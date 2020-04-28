ANC supports use of BBBEE to determine who gets tourism relief funds

The ANC parliamentary study group on tourism has come out in support of tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's use of BBBEE as a requirement for businesses to qualify for the tourism relief fund.

This comes as the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday is due to hear an application by AfriForum and Solidarity, which want the court to scrap the use of BBBEE.

Last week, the court postponed an urgent application by AfriForum to have the two separate applications heard together.

In a statement on Tuesday, chairperson of the study group, Supra Mahumapelo, slammed the AfriForum and Solidarity court challenges.

“We have learnt with shock and extreme dismay that both AfriForum and Solidarity have decided to approach the court to challenge the official government policy of BBBEE.

“It is our view that both AfriForum and Solidarity are confirming to us that the struggle to deal with injustices of the past, as reflected in the constitution, is far from being achieved,” said Mahumapelo.