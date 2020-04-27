South Africa

Southern hemisphere countries will have COVID lessons for North - WHO

By Reuters - 27 April 2020 - 19:37
Lessons learnt by countries like SA in dealing with coronavirus in winter will be helpful for northern hemisphere countries later this year.
Lessons learnt by countries like SA in dealing with coronavirus in winter will be helpful for northern hemisphere countries later this year.
Image: STR/AFP

ZURICH - Southern hemisphere countries such as South Africa, Chile, Argentina and Australia need support so they have the capacity to manage both seasonal influenza and the COVID-19 respiratory disease, a senior World Health Organization expert said on Monday.

The experience those countries will have with both diseases circulating at the same time will greatly benefit countries in the northern hemisphere that may face the same situation in six months time, Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, told a news conference. 

Coronavirus: latest global developments

A total of 206,567 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based ...
News
11 hours ago

East London mom fighting both Covid-19 and stage 4 cancer

East London mom Cheree Mc Ewen has fought stage 4 cancer for the past six years. On Sunday morning she was told that she has has now also tested ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X