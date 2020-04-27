Government will have blood on its hands if people die with reckless re-opening of economy - Malema

The EFF has cautioned the government against the “premature” easing of coronavirus lockdown regulations for the benefit of the economy.

In the party’s Freedom Day address, EFF leader Julius Malema warned the government that it was putting the lives of the majority of those South Africans who had jobs at risk by prematurely opening the economy.

At least 1.5-million South Africans, according to the Sunday Times, will return to work on May 1 after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that lockdown regulations would be eased to level four, allowing more sectors to resume trade. South Africa has an estimated population of 60-million.

Ramaphosa made the announcement as the number of coronavirus positive cases continued climbing as more testing was done.

According to Malema, the decision was influenced by “big businesses” who have not been able to make profits during the lockdown that has been in effect for almost five weeks.