South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Blade Nzimande releases HSRC report on impact of Covid-19 on South Africans

By Staff Reporter - 26 April 2020 - 15:20

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande will on Sunday release the outcomes of the second part of a research report by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans.

The HSRC conducted the first part of the research on March 27 and concluded it on March 31.

The research body focused on how the country felt about the survey, their understanding of and how they are reacting to the pandemic.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X