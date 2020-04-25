WATCH LIVE| Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma provides Level 4 details
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries as part of the risk-adjusted strategy on re-opening the economy, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
