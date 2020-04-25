South Africa

Gang nabbed in Eastern Cape with tower batteries and network regulators

By sowetanlive - 25 April 2020 - 15:45
Some of the suspected stolen property recovered by police in Hankey, Eastern Cape..
Image: Supplied

Ten suspects have been arrested in Hankey in the Eastern Cape for being in possession of suspected stolen property including tower batteries, network regulators and compressors with an estimated value of more than R100,000, police said.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 51, were arrested in the early hours of Friday, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

“The team received valuable information about stolen property being stashed in Centerton in Hankey. The ten suspects were arrested after backup batteries, network regulators, compressors and other electronic equipment were found in the possession of the suspects,” Tonjeni said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Hankey magistrate's court on Tuesdayon a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

