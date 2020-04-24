South Africa

Child rapist Bob Hewitt out on parole after three-and-a-half years in jail

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 April 2020 - 18:47
Former tennis coach and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt is back home. File photo.
Former tennis coach and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt is back home. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

Former tennis coach and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt is home with his family after being released on parole.

“We can confirm the parole placement, and the parolee is now home,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said Hewitt was released on Friday.

Hewitt, 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis players and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s, while he was their coach.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2015 but was jailed only in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal, reported SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.

He was release on parole after serving three-and-a-half years of his sentence.

The parole board found him eligible for parole as he had a solid support system at home.

Convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole

Former tennis icon and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt has been granted parole.
News
1 month ago

Another parole hearing for child rapist and disgraced tennis champ Bob Hewitt

A parole hearing date has been set for child rapist Bob Hewitt
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X