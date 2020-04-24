ANC MPs contribute R5.3m to the Covid-19 solidarity fund

The ANC's parliamentary caucus will contribute just over R5.3m to the solidarity fund established to fight Covid-19.

The governing party's caucus held its first virtual meeting on Friday where it decided that its ordinary MPs would each contribute 10% of their salaries to the fund for three months. Members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive and parliament's presiding officers announced last week that they would be contributing a third of their salaries for the same period to the fund.

After Friday's meeting, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said they had taken seriously the country's need for resources to fight Covid-19 which was spreading fast. “It is against that background that ANC MPs are going to contribute a sum of R5,374,730,” she said.