Suspected robbers jump off 33m cliff into Umlazi River, killing one

Two suspected robbers jumped off a 33m cliff after being chased by community members in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Members of the Saps, metro police and Durban K9 search and rescue units, as well as Life Response 247 paramedics, responded to the incident in Welbedacht West on Wednesday morning.

Reports were received that two men who allegedly robbed people in the area were chased by the community towards the Umlazi River.

Saps said in a statement that both men jumped off a 33m cliff. One of the men landed on a rock next to the river and died on impact.

The second suspect landed in the river. He managed to cross the river and pull himself out of the water before collapsing.

Police medics and EMS treated the suspect before hauling him up the rocky embankment.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition under police guard.