Nurses' union claims five workers at Addington Hospital 'tested positive'

Health workers at Durban's Addington Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, the Democratic Nursing Union of SA (Denosa) said on Thursday.

The hospital has been identified as a state facility for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Mandla Shabangu, Denosa provincial secretary, said that five health workers had tested positive at the hospital.

Shabangu said they were investigating allegations that the transmission was linked to a nurse at the hospital whose partner worked at a private hospital.

“The people affected at Addington work in the theatre, among them are nurses. The report we have is that the person who first tested positive contracted it from her partner who was moonlighting at a private hospital,” said Shabangu.

“Addington Hospital is not closed. The theatre is closed because the positive cases were there. This did not happen in the ward where other patients with Covid-19 are being nursed,” he said.