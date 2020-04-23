Durban supermarket closes after cashier tests positive for Covid-19

The owners of Oxford Family Supermarkets in Durban have closed their Bluff store "until further notice" after a cashier tested positive for Covid-19.

Co-owner Brett Latimer told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday that the store, located south of the city, closed on Wednesday while deep cleaning as well as screening and testing of 180 employees was taking place.

"An employee had presented with flu-like symptoms. A supervisor alerted the manager. The manager immediately took the young lady off the till and sent her to the Wentworth hospital," he said.

"We were informed telephonically that this young lady had the virus."