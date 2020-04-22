Boosts for SA's Covid-19 fight as US injects R250m donation

The US government has donated R250m in support of SA’s efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

This brings to over $21.5m (R410m) the total committed by the US government to SA's response to the pandemic, according to the US embassy in SA.

Announcing the financial support on Wednesday, US ambassador to SA Lana Marks said the US, through its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initially donated resources for surveillance and lab support, operational support, infection prevention and control, emergency operation centres, border health and vaccine preparedness and studies related to Covid-19 to improve the response in the country and to inform best practices around the globe.