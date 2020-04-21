Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show
Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.
While it is still early days for SA's fight against the virus as the health department has predicted that the number of cases will increase in the months to come, statistics from the National Department of Health shared on Monday night show that there were 456 women aged between 31 and 40 who had been confirmed as having tested positive for Covid-19.
The next worst hit were women in the 21 to 30 age group (365), followed by women in the 41 to 50 age bracket, which is said to be the third worst affected (342).
These three categories make up 1,163 (or 37%) of the 3,142 cases where the age and gender of the infected person was known.
The figures were correct as at Sunday,, the department said.
The statistics also revealed that 83 children aged 10 or younger had been infected, while two people aged 91 or older had tested positive for the virus.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had previously announced that the country's oldest Covid-19 death was that of a 91-year-old, and the youngest was a 46-year-old.
When it came to men, the age group impact followed a similar pattern as women.
Worst hit were those in the 31 to 40 age group, with 309 cases, followed by the 21 to 30 category (259 cases). The third worst hit was the 51 to 60 age-group category, with 254 cases.
The full breakdown was provided as follows:
Statistics of #COVID19 by age and gender including the 41-50 age bracket #CoronaVirusUpdate @martinslabbert pic.twitter.com/bQahhvTqF1— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 20, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.