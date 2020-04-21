WATCH | Wedding bells ring on Skype for Johannesburg couple

The couple, who started dating in 2011, began living together on March 25 when Naidoo, a civil engineering technician, was transferred to his company's Johannesburg office.

“We spent nine months planning our dream wedding set to take place on April 12. Every component from the guest list to the décor, music to dress, all the way down to the table favours were confirmed. All deposits and payments were done and our honeymoon was confirmed,” Naidoo explained.

Pillay said her heart sank when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown.

“But I quickly realised that this was no longer about us, this was much bigger than us, a pandemic the entire world is dealing with and something we have absolutely no control over,” she said.

Their pastor Ricky Pillay then suggested a Skype wedding.

The bride's wedding dress was in Durban so she wore the only Indian traditional outfit she had in Johannesburg.

“Lennin, having had his moving time to Johannesburg cut down by three days had to rush and leave Durban before the lockdown and therefore didn’t carry any suits, so he used one of his formal coats and Chino pants, with a white shirt and black tie. Both our fathers wore suits. Lennin’s mother wore a sari and Nattalean’s mother wore a formal dress,” Pillay said.