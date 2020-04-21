South Africa

R50,000 reward for arrest of ex-Sam Holdings general manager's murder suspect

By Mandla Khoza - 21 April 2020 - 17:02
Police have dangled a R50 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a man suspected to have killed Nkosinathi Ngcongo, who was a manager at one of Sam Chabalala's businesses.
Image: Supplied

Hawks in Mpumalanga are offering  a R50,000 reward to anyone who can help them arrest 34-year-old Mhlab’uyaxega Mtungwa Khumalo. 

Khumalo is alledged to be involved in the murder of Nkosinathi Ngcongo, the former general manager for Sam Holdings owned by missing multimillionaire Sam Chabalala. 

Ngcongo was shot dead by two gunmen at the company’s premises in Bethal in September 12 last year after he had met with investigators in  Chabalala's case. 

Phindokuhle Eugine Nkosi, 26, was later arrested for  the murder of Ngcongo and has been in custody since.  

Nkosi’s trial is expected to resume on Wednesday April 22 in the Bethal regional court.

 “We are asking for anyone who may have information on Mhlab'uyaxega Mtungwa Khumalo, 34, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Nkosinathi Ngcongo, to come forward. Ngcongo was fatally wounded after two gunmen at Sam Holdings premises ambushed him. Anyone who can help with the investigation will get the reward of R50,000,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Capt Deneo Sekgotodi. 

Sekgotodi said those with information are urged to contact Capt Bongani Mdebuka on 082782 4443 or Col Danie Hall on 071 481 328, the SAPS on 08600 10111 or information may be communicated via the SAPS MySAPSApp. 

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and callers will remain anonymous,” said Sekgotodi. 

Chabalala was in September  released on R200,000 bail on charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry and remaining within the borders of SA, and providing false information during his entry into the country.

Chabalala has since disappeared into thin air.  

