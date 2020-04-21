R50,000 reward for arrest of ex-Sam Holdings general manager's murder suspect

Hawks in Mpumalanga are offering a R50,000 reward to anyone who can help them arrest 34-year-old Mhlab’uyaxega Mtungwa Khumalo.

Khumalo is alledged to be involved in the murder of Nkosinathi Ngcongo, the former general manager for Sam Holdings owned by missing multimillionaire Sam Chabalala.

Ngcongo was shot dead by two gunmen at the company’s premises in Bethal in September 12 last year after he had met with investigators in Chabalala's case.

Phindokuhle Eugine Nkosi, 26, was later arrested for the murder of Ngcongo and has been in custody since.

Nkosi’s trial is expected to resume on Wednesday April 22 in the Bethal regional court.