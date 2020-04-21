Parliament urged to call urgent talks on Land Bank after it defaults on loan

The DA has called on parliament to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the future of the Land Bank, the state-owned specialist lender to commercial and emerging farmers.

This follows news that the bank had skipped repayments on its revolving credit facility, triggering a default. BusinessLIVE reports this may push a call from creditors for as much as R5.7bn from government.

Annette Steyn, DA shadow minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, said the Land Bank's woes had been brought on by the fact that for years, government had been slow in its response to droughts and other agricultural disasters.

"This resulted in the Land Bank being unable to maintain a low default rate.

"Impairments and defaulting clients increased, which had an inevitable knock-on effect as some of the intermediaries the Land Bank uses to extend their facilities to were also affected by this problem," Steyn said.