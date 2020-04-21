Beloved uShaka dolphin Gambit dies at the age of 48

The oldest and favourite resident of uShaka Marine World in Durban, 48-year-old bottlenose dolphin Gambit, has died.

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) confirmed that the aquatic mammal, who "helped to inspire millions of people to care for the ocean", died unexpectedly on Monday afternoon.

“His passing today was unexpected but thankfully swift, leaving an enormous hole in the hearts of the SAAMBR team, many of whom have worked with Gambit for more than 20 years,” said Gabby Harris, assistant curator of SAAMBR’s mammal and bird department.

Gambit was father to five and grandfather to one of the SAAMBR dolphins.

"A consummate showman, Gambit was always keen to take part in anything going on in the dolphinarium," said the association.

"Gambit celebrated his 48th birthday last year - one of the oldest dolphins to ever be documented. In recent months though, Gambit was beginning to slow down and show signs of his age and was being carefully monitored by our animal care and veterinary teams."