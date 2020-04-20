South Africa

Man breaks into locked-down restaurant, knocks back 70 bottles of booze

By Jessica Levitt - 20 April 2020 - 12:18
Louis Angel Ortiz was arrested after video footage showed him breaking into the restaurant.
Image: Facebook/New Haven police department

A man has been arrested in Connecticut in the US after apparently breaking into a closed restaurant, where he ate and drank supplies for four days.

On facebook New Haven police said Louis Angel Ortiz was found after a manager for the Soul de Cuba Cafe found him asleep in the restaurant.

Apparently he left, and police officers found him nearby with a bottle of the restaurant's rum.

Police footage shows he was inside the restaurant for four days and the manager says at least 70 bottles of booze were consumed. 

He was charged with burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.

New Haven Burglar Serves Himself in Restaurant for Four Days Tuesday, April 14, 2020, around 11:30 a.m., officers...

Posted by New Haven Police Department on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

