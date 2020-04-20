Lesotho politicians vow 'dignified, secure' exit for PM Thomas Thabane

Political players in Lesotho have pledged a "dignified and secure" exit deal for Prime Minister Thomas Thabane who is under pressure to step down, mediators said on Monday.

The octogenarian leader faces mounting calls to leave office from rivals within his ruling party and opposition groups over suspicions he had a hand in the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.

In a surprise show of force on Saturday, Thabane deployed soldiers backed by armoured vehicles to "restore order" while accusing unnamed "rogue" law enforcement agencies of undermining democracy.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately despatched a panel of envoys to the tiny kingdom surrounded by South Africa to facilitate talks between the 80-year-old Thabane and his opponents.