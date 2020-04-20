Frank Chikane's brother escapes fire - Thugs suspected for 'R20m' damage to farm

Frank Chikane's brother Abbey Chikane is recovering at his brother's house in Midrand after escaping from a fire that gutted his farmhouse in Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg.

Abbey was discharged from a private hospital last week with minor injuries and smoke inhalation from the blaze.

The former MK veteran and his wife had just had a television mass when they sensed the smell of smoke around the house last Sunday.

"I am not sure what happened, that is fire that started from nowhere, I am not aware what may have caused it," Abbey said.

"It gutted the building in a short time and covered the whole area. We have only one exit door and it was burning towards that direction."

Abbey said the damage to the farm was estimated at about R20m.

"There were three trucks and two vans, a quad bike and forklift. The farm is a fruit and vegetable farm.

"I had just moved from my house in Dainfern so my expensive furniture is burnt including pianos and other things," said Abbey.