ANC official resigns over drunk driving scandal — and remains behind bars

A disgraced Eastern Cape ANC leader arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving drunk and contravening lockdown regulations has resigned from his municipal duties.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that the party's Chris Hani region treasurer Madoda Papiyana, who doubles as the district council's chief whip, resigned on Saturday afternoon — hours after he was arrested after a high-speed car chase between Cala and Ngcobo the day before.

ANC regional secretary Lusanda Sizani confirmed Papiyana’s abrupt resignation on Sunday. Sizani also revealed that his treasurer has asked that he be given three months’ leave from both organisational and municipal work.

Papiyana resigned while still locked up in the police holding cells in Cala waiting for his court appearance on Monday. Attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.