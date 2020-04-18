South Africa

Nkandla man wanted for teacher's murder arrested while trying to flee SA

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 18 April 2020 - 13:07
A Nkandla man, wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a local schoolteacher, has been arrested while trying to skip the country.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 42-year-old man — wanted for the kidnapping and murder of Makhosazana Ngcobo in February — was taken into custody by police on Thursday.

Gwala said the man disappeared after 41-year-old Ngcobo's body was found with a head injury near the road at Thalaneni Reserve in Nkandla.

A warrant of arrest was issued after his disappearance.

She said detectives received information this week that the man was hiding in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

“The team proceeded to the identified location where the 42-year-old man was arrested while trying to flee out of the country.

“Further information led police to Ndindindi in Nqutu where two more suspects aged 32 and 42 were arrested the after day. One of the suspects is a local traditional healer.”

The trio are set to appear in the Nkandla magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder and kidnapping.

