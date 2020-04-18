South Africa

Matric supplementary exams postponed

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 18 April 2020 - 10:18
The department of basic education has postponed the national senior certificate supplementary May/June examinations as a result of the lockdown which has disrupted schooling.

Department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the examinations were due to start on the 4th of May and conclude on June 26, 2020.

"The exams have been moved to happen at the end of the year. Candidates should continue studying, we appeal to them to please contact us if they need any information and all the material they need to help them prepare for the exams will be posted on the department's website," Mhlanga said.

According to the letter written by the department's director general Mathanzima Mweli, the decision to postpone the examinations was made during the heads of education department committee meeting which was held on Friday last week.

Mweli wrote that the examinations would be merged with the November exams."The details of the merged June and November exams will be communicated in due course," Mweli said.

