Matric supplementary exams postponed

"The exams have been moved to happen at the end of the year. Candidates should continue studying, we appeal to them to please contact us if they need any information and all the material they need to help them prepare for the exams will be posted on the department's website," Mhlanga said.

According to the letter written by the department's director general Mathanzima Mweli, the decision to postpone the examinations was made during the heads of education department committee meeting which was held on Friday last week.

Mweli wrote that the examinations would be merged with the November exams."The details of the merged June and November exams will be communicated in due course," Mweli said.