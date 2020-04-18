Famous Carousel Casino and Naledi Casino will not reopen after lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with escalating costs and declining revenue have claimed the iconic Carousel Casino and Naledi Casino, both of whom have permanently been closed, and will not reopen after the national lockdown.

Sun International confirmed that both the Naledi Casino, situated in Thaba Nchu in the Free State and the Carousel Casino in the North West, have run at a loss for several years.

In a statement, the hospitality company addressed inevitable looming job losses, saying they have 'started the process of engaging gaming boards, relevant unions and employees'.