Fast food chain goes crowdfunding to survive lockdown money crunch

Fast food chain Anat has resorted to crowdfunding in a bid to overcome the bitter financial squeeze served up by the coronavirus lockdown in SA.

The owners are hoping good Samaritans and loyal customers can chip in to help the 30-year-old business and its staff survive long enough to reopen the business.

In a bid to raise salaries for 600 staff employed at two bakeries, central kitchens and 25 franchised stores, the company owners have turned to crowdfunding.

Founders Anat and Menachem Apter said the business was “on the brink of collapse due to Covid-19” and they were doing all they could to prevent this.

They have already approached landlords, banks and applied for government funding but await assistance.