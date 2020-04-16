School threatens to lock pupils out over fees during lockout

"We were informed by the school to install WiFi or fibre networks in our homes, which added an extra burden financially as they said without it a learner will not be able to access the platform.

"This is a difficult time for us as business people and it does not mean that we will not pay the school fees.

"It is very sad that in the midst of all the turmoil they deem it fit to induce trauma and stress in our lives and those of our children.

"They are now denying our children the right to learn only because parents are owing school fees," he said.

He said with the little that he had, he had to pay his workers.

Another parent, who sells clothes for a living, said her grade 8 child has been with the school since she was in créche.

"I will definitely pay what I owe the school but what will happen then because she would have lost out on school work during the lockdown period?

"You can imagine how humiliating it is to tell your child that you had not been able to pay her school fees, which is why she can't do her school work," she said.